Intl’l bodies be given access to address mental health crisis in IOK: Envoy

ISLAMABAD:Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar Sunday demanded Indian government to give access to the international organizations to address the mental health crisis gripping the people of the Indian Occupied Kashmir due to Indian atrocities and violence.

Addressing an event related to the mental health issues organised by Canada-Pakistan Association in Ottawa, the high commissioner sought the role of the international community to force India to give access to the international organization to the IOK to address the mental health issue faced by the millions of the Kashmiri people, said a press release received here.