Pakistan, China begin joint exercise ‘Shaheen-VIII’

The eighth annual joint exercise of Pakistani and Chinese air forces ‘Shaheen-VIII’ has started in northwest China. According to Chinese media reports, the joint training aims at improving training standards of the two air forces through mutual learning. It will also help enhance close relations between the two countries in general and develop a mechanism for interoperability of both the air forces in particular. The joint training does not target any third party and aims to improve training standards of the two air forces through mutual learning. Last year, the joint training between the air forces of all-weather friends was held in Pakistan which was attended by a contingent of the Chinese air force, comprising combat pilots, air defense controllers, and technical ground crew along with fighter jets, bombers and early warning AWACS planes. The joint exercise is conducted each year in both countries on an alternate basis. The Chinese air force contingent participated in ‘Shaheen-VII’, which was held in Pakistan last year.