Human rights violations

Sir: Humans rights violations in Kashmir are reported daily. In 2018, more than 427 innocent people were martyred by Indian police forces. Besides this, in same year 20 houses were burnt and 31 were destroyed and even children are not spared. According to a report, from 2008 to 2018, 10,181 people are killed by Indian forces. Irony is that, UNO is complete silence on Kashmir brutalities. At present days, Kashmir is complete locked, curfew is imposed, internet services are shut downed and food shortage is reported by human rights organizations. The government of Pakistan should stand with Kashmiri people.

ABIDA DILJAN

Kech