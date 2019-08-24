Explosion in Iraq near Shiite mosque kills 3, wounds dozens

BAGHDAD: Iraqi security officials say a motorcycle rigged with explosives went off near a Shiite mosque south of the capital Baghdad, killing three people and wounding 34.The officials said Saturday that the blast occurred the previous evening on a commercial street in the village of Mussayyib. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted “gatherings of Shiites” near a Shiite mosque.Iraq declared victory against Daesh in late 2017, but the group continues to carry out attacks through sleeper cells, particularly in the country’s north. Iraq’s military announced it started a new operation early Saturday targeting Daesh hideouts and sleeper cells in the western Anbar province.