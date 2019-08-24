DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least two people were killed as unidentified gunmen opened fire on a security check post in Daraznida Moore of Dera Ismail Khan (DIK), a private source reported on Saturday.

In the retaliatory firing of police, terrorists fled the scene, however, a private security guard of petrol pump died on the spot while three other servants including Sami and Peer Muhammad and conductor of passenger coach Banglu Khan sustained serious injuries as a result of an exchange of fire.

All were shifted to a nearby local hospital for first aid where Sami could not survive while Peer Muhammad and Banglu Khan were under observation.

According to police, 8 terrorists’ were come on a motorcycle to attack the check post.