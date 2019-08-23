Pakistan rubbishes Indian claims of terrorist infiltration in Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday warned the international community of the high risk of India’s attempt to carry out a ‘false flag operation’ to divert attention from its massive human rights violations.

“The Indian leadership will, in all probability, attempt a false flag operation to divert attention from its massive human rights violations & the unleashing of a reign of terror in IOJK,” the prime minister said in a tweet. “We are hearing Indian media claims that some terrorists from Afghanistan have entered IOJK for terrorist activities, while others have entered India’s southern regions,” he wrote in his second tweet. “These claims are predictable, to divert attention from India’s ethnic cleansing & genocide agenda in IOJK,” he said.

Imran Khan has repeatedly warned the international community that there are indications that India may try to cover up its gruesome human rights violations in the Indian-held Kashmir.

On Friday, in a telephonic conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Prime Minister Imran Khan apprised her about India’s illegal and unilateral actions aimed at altering the disputed status of Indian-held Kashmir and changing its demographic structure. He informed the chancellor that India’s actions are in direct contravention of the UNSC resolutions, international law and its own solemn commitments. He highlighted the dire human rights situation in the occupied valley, including complete lockdown, communication blackout and severe shortage of food and medicines. He stressed that intensified Indian repression can result in massive loss of Kashmiri lives, which must be prevented at all costs.

The prime minister emphasised that India’s actions have serious implications for peace and security in the region and the international community has the responsibility to act urgently.

Chancellor Merkel stated that Germany is closely observing the situation. She underlined the importance of de-escalation of tensions and resolution of issues peacefully.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said that India is playing with fire in the occupied valley by changing the status of the territory and suppressing the people’s will. “If India feels that this is going to improve situation with these laws, they are living in fool’s paradise… It is playing with fire and it will burn at least the secularity of India,” the president remarked in an interview with Vice News, a Canadian-American media outlet.

He said the international community should continue putting pressure on India to foil its hegemonic intent to swallow the whole Kashmir. He said Pakistan has internationalised the Kashmir issue after a long time and it will continue doing that. He said since the signing of Simla Agreement, no discussion ever took place between Pakistan and India on the bilateral issues. “In his numerous speeches, Indian prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru had said that Kashmir issue should be decided according to the will of people, but the Indian government wants to control the huge population,” he maintained.

He said the Simla Agreement defined the issues to be settled bilaterally between Pakistan and India and those requiring the intervention of multilateral agencies. To a question, he said India is not only refusing to talk to Pakistan but also not acknowledging Kashmir as an issue. The presence of the UN military observers in Kashmir has itself made Kashmir an international issue.

The president urged media to highlight all human rights violations being committed by India in the valley. He said the Kashmiri people will show their intention as soon as the curfew is lifted. He said that India can carry out some false flag operation and attack Pakistan as it had done in case of Pulwama incident. Responding to a question, he said India should withdraw the constitutional amendments and allow Kashmiris to decide their own future.