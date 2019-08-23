Pakistan writes to UN over deteriorating IHK situation

As part of continuing diplomatic outreach, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written another letter to the UN high commissioner for human rights, drawing attention to the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK).

“The foreign minister has underscored the imperative for the world community, including the United Nations, to call upon India to rescind its unilateral actions, lift the curfew and other draconian measures, and restore fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people,” according to letter shared by the Foreign Office on Friday.

The foreign minister in his letter highlighted the context and consequences of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5 as it took unilateral decision of abrogation of Kashmir’s special status. He articulated Pakistan’s deep concerns over the intensification in human suffering, further breach of the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people, and the dire humanitarian situation. The letter underscored that India’s actions constitute flagrant violations of the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions, international law and India’s own solemn commitments.

The Foreign Office said the letter is also being shared with the UN Security Council and all members of the United Nations.

The foreign minister had earlier written to the high commissioner for human rights on August 4, besides having a telephonic conversation on August 8.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Qureshi telephoned his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on Friday and apprised him about the blatant human rights violations in the occupied valley as well as regional peace and security situation.

Qureshi briefs Japanese, Maldivian counterparts about brutalities being committed by Indian security forces in Kashmir

The foreign minister said that India intends to change the demography of the occupied valley through illegal steps. He said curfew has been imposed in the valley since August 5. Resultantly, the people of Kashmir are faced with shortages of food and medicines. He said the presence of nine hundred thousand troops in Held Kashmir is a proof that India wants to perpetrate bloodbath there. He asked Japan to play its role to save the innocent Kashmiri people from persecution by India.

The Japanese foreign minister said they are keeping a close eye on the entire situation. He said his country believes in upholding the human rights and rule of law.

Separately, Foreign Minister Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid to discuss the current situation in the valley. He briefed his Maldivian counterpart on the illegal and unilateral actions by India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, which is in contravention of the international law and the UNSC resolutions. He underlined that the steps taken by India in the occupied valley entail a grave risk for peace and security in the region.

He said that an international organisation, Genocide Watch, has issued a ‘Genocide Alert’ for Indian-held Kashmir. He urged Maldives to play a constructive role for peace and stability in the region and peaceful settlement of all disputes.

The Maldivian foreign minister said they were closely watching the situation. The two leaders agreed to stay in contact and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.