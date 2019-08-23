Indian media reports of Pakistan being blacklisted by FATF false: Finance Ministry

Indian media outlets on Friday claimed that Pakistan has been placed on the FATF blacklist. The Ministry of Finance has rejected these claims and declared them as false while stating that Pakistan has not been blacklisted by the Asia-Pacific Group (APG). The APG is the regional affiliate of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

In the press release, the ministry said that media reports about Pakistan being blacklisted were “incorrect and baseless”.

The APG also released a statement today after the end of their annual meeting and annual technical assistance forum. Both of which were held this week from August 18 till August 23. The APG members adopted six significant mutual evaluation reports for Pakistan, China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, the Phillippines, and the Solomon Islands.

Nowhere did the statement, however, mention Pakistan or any other country’s placement on the blacklist.

According to a FATF spokesman, all decisions made in the APG annual meeting will be published after FATF meeting, which will take place from the 14th to the 18th of October in Paris.

Pakistan has been a member of the APG since 2000. APG is a regional body the Paris-based FATF, a part of the United Nations. The FATF makes sure that all members undergo mutual evaluation on the compliance of its AML/CFT framework with FATF recommendations.