India may use false flag attacks to divert International attention from Kashmiri genocide: PM Imran



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday warned the international community of possible “false flag operation” by the Modi government to “divert attention from massive human rights violations” in occupied Kashmir.

“I want to warn the international community that the Indian leadership will in all probability attempt a false flag operation to divert attention from its massive human rights violations and the unleashing of a reign of terror in IOJK [Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir],” said the premier via Twitter.

We are hearing Indian media claims that some terrorists from Afghanistan have entered IOJK for terrorist activities, while others have entered India’s southern regions. These claims are predictable to divert attention from India’s ethnic cleansing & genocide agenda in IOJK. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 23, 2019



“We are hearing Indian media claims that some terrorists from Afghanistan have entered IOJK for terrorist activities, while others have entered India’s southern regions. These claims are predictable to divert attention from India’s ethnic cleansing and genocide agenda in IOJK,” he added.

The comments of the prime minister’s come as his Indian counterpart visits France ahead of the G-7 summit.

According to the Associated Press, French President Emmanuel Macron met with the Indian Premier on Thursday and pressed for dialogue with Pakistan over the crisis in occupied Kashmir.

Tensions between the two nuclear nations have reached an all-time high as India, in a hasty move stripped Occupied and Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

Regarding the tensions between the two nations PM Imran, during an interview with the NewYork Times stated that Pakistan is being forced to respond because of Indian acts of aggression.

“And then you are looking at two nuclear-armed countries eyeball to eyeball, and anything can happen. My worry is that this can escalate and for two nuclear-armed countries, it should be alarming for the world what we are facing now,” he said in the interview.