Fauji Fertiliser wins top ICAP/ICMAP Awards

In a joint ceremony held by Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) & Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP) for presenting Corporate Awards, Fauji Fertilizer Company(FFC) has once again been declared as the overall winner.

The Company’s Annual Report 2018 has secured overall top position in all the sectors besides being awarded 1st position in the “Chemical and Fertilizer Sector”. FFC’s Sustainability Report 2018 was also awarded 1st position in this category. These awards are testament to transparent reporting and good governance practices adopted by the Company. Keeping up with its legacy of excellence and performance over the years, this is FFC’s 12th overall top position in Best Corporate Report category and 4th top placement in Best Sustainability Report category. Moreover, the Company has achieved 1st position for the 15th time in the relevant sector.

On this prestigious occasion, CE&MD FFC Lt. Gen Tariq Khan (r), HI (M) lauded the efforts of the Management for achieving this honor. He also appreciated the concerted approach of the Management towards compliance with the International best reporting and governance practices.