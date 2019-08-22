China and Indian annexation of Kashmir & Ladakh

India’s psyche of executing hegemonistic predispositions emanate from the moment it gained independence in 1947, when it forcibly occupied Kashmir. Pakistani troops and volunteers managed to liberate one third of Kashmir before India approached the UN Security Council (SC) for a ceasefire. The UNSC approved Resolutions declaring Kashmir to be a disputed territory, whose fate would be resolved through plebiscite for Kashmiris’ acceding to either India or Pakistan. India agreed to abide by the UNSC Resolutions but later reneged, wreaking havoc on the Kashmiris, finally annexing Kashmir and Ladakh as Union Territories on 5th August 2019.

In September 1948, Indian troops invaded the Princely State of Hyderabad, which had invoked its right to be independent in accordance with the Independence Act of 1947. Junagadh met the same fate after its ruler announced the accession of his state to Pakistan on 15 August 1947. Manavadar did not fare better. On14 September 1947 the Khan Sahib Ghulam Moinuddin Khanji unilaterally acceded the state of Manavadar to Pakistan. On 22 October 1947 Indian forces arrested the ruler and annexed Manavadar. In December 1961, Indian armed forces annexed the former Portuguese Indian territories of Goa, Daman and Diu. On 16 May 1975, the Independent Hindu Kingdom of Sikkim ceased to exist and became a part of India despite protests by its citizens.

In 1971, India conspired to create unrest and separatism in East Pakistan, later invading it and declaring the former Pakistani territory as Bangladesh, which may be independent but by planting pro-Indian rulers, the now liberated state continues to follow Indian diktat.

In 1984, Indian troops furtively occupied the disputed territory of Siachen Glacier. The unilateral action of annexing Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and Ladakh are much to the chagrin of both Pakistan and China. At Pakistan’s request China urged the UNSC to debate the illegal Indian action. The issue was discussed threadbare at the informal discussion by UNSC members, but the matter was not accepted for formal debate. India tried its best to keep the discussion away from UNSC, deeming Kashmir’s annexation to be its internal matter. The Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN was forceful in his Press Talk after the UNSC discourse. Contrarily, the Indian diplomat’s performance was comical, prancing about like a headless chicken, shaking the hands of media, giggling incoherently because the Indian stance on Kashmir being an internal matter had been set aside and recognized as a bilateral issue.

Pakistan should now pursue the Kashmir imbroglio vigorously along with its all-weather strategic ally China, which is willing to go the extra mile to get the Kashmiris their right of self-determination. The Arabs have unsurprisingly been a disappointment. Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir (1969-1974) writes in her memoirs: “When we burnt Al-Aqsa Mosque, I did not sleep the whole night for fear of Arab armies entering Israel from all around! But when the sun rose the next morning, I came to know we can do anything we want for we are facing a (Muslim Ummah) nation which is asleep!” I rest my case!

Narendra Modi demands the return of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Gilgit and Baltistan. The people of Baluchistan have been promised independence from Pakistan by Modi. It is not an empty threat, intense cross-LOC shelling and sporadic terror attacks are clear indicators. For China too Indian annexation of Ladakh is a blow to its sovereignty.

Rajnath Singh, India’s Defence Minister is threatening to revisit India’s “No-First-Attack Nuclear Policy” and has stated that there will be no talks with Pakistan except for the return of Azad Kashmir, Gilgit and Baltistan to India.

Chinese leadership is pragmatic. When Pakistan’s eastern wing was severed, reportedly Chairman Mao, while receiving a Pakistani delegation, commented that looking at the positive aspect, it was the loss of the first brick in the edifice of India. Indeed, with insurgencies in Nagaland, Bodoland, Naxalites, Mizoram Khalistan and numerous others, Indian Union is ready to implode from within.

MunirAkram, in his Op-Ed ‘Kashmir: India’s Afghanistan’ rationalizing support for the Kashmir Cause, has highlighted UN General Assembly Resolution 2649 (1970 which affirms the legitimacy of the struggle of peoples under colonial and alien domination, “recognized as being entitled to the right of self-determination”, to “restore to themselves that right by any means at their disposal, including armed struggle”. These resolutions, furthermore, also recognize the right of such peoples “to seek and receive all kinds of moral and material assistance” in the “legitimate exercise of their right to self-determination”.

With the annexation of IOK, Muzaffarabad can declare itself to be the voice for all Kashmiris and take the struggle further. Pakistan and China may consider supporting Muzaffarabad in its legitimate quest. The option of resorting to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is fraught with perils as gleaning from this scribe’s participations in debates on Indian TV Channels, India will use Gilgit-Baltistan being declared as Pakistan’s fifth province as a precedence to have Pakistan’s plea to ICJ overturned. Pakistan, along with China needs to retain focus on India’s anti-human rights atrocities in IOK to weigh world opinion against Modi.

The writer is a retired Group Captain of PAF. He has authored ten books including Rising Hindutva & its Impact on the Region