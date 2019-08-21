Pakistan to host international badminton tournament

Pakistan will host International Series Badminton Tournament in November this year which will serve as qualifying round for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF), Secretary, Wajid Ali Chaudhry said a total of 35 to 40 international teams will participate in the event which will be held at the Pakistan Sports Complex from November 7 to 11.

“The event which would also serve as a qualifying round for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 have been approved by the Badminton World Federation (WBF) and Badminton Asia (BA),” he said and added the series had also been included it in the BWF events 2019 calendar.

Wajid, who is also the BA Chairman Development Committee, said the federation was fully committed to promoting badminton in the country.

“Mahoor Shahzad is the only Pakistani badminton player who will be sent to Denmark for one-month intensive training in September,” he said and added the training would continue from September 1 to 30.

He said Mahoor stands at 125th in the rankings and training in Denmark will improve her skills giving her a better chance of performing well in international tournaments.

“We will be paying US$ 8,000 for her training at the academy through Asia Olympic Project (AOP) Program,” he told APP.

Mahoor won the Annapurna Corporate Invitational International Badminton Tournament Championship 2018 held in Kathmandu, Nepal.

He said she was also selected for the AOP Program for the preparation of Olympic Games. Mahoor had earlier won the women singles title in Pakistan International Series 2017 in Islamabad.