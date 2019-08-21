Saudi woman delivers quintuplets in Al-Ahsa

AL-AHSA: A Saudi woman has delivered quintuplets at the Maternity and Children Hospital in Al-Ahsa.

She gave birth to three boys and two girls weighing between 2.2 and 2.6 pounds.

A team of 13 maternity specialists and 45 medical cadres brought the children to the world through a cesarean section.

Doctors conducted a week of observation and preparatory meetings prior the operation to ensure safe delivery.

The newborn infants are now in the neonatal intensive care unit for observation until they are ready to be discharged with their mother.