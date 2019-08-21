PCB invites 12 upcoming cricketers at NCA

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board has invited 12 emerging cricketers from all over the country for attending the Emerging Players High-Performance Skill and Training Programme, which commences here from 23 August at the National Cricket Academy.

The two-week-long camp goes down as the third and final phase of the NCA’s high-performance programme and will be attended by a dozen of players, who will convene at the academy tomorrow, Thursday.

Over the course of the first and second phase, which stretched over the last two months, the Under 16 and Under 19 players were invited at the NCA.

Pacer Mohammad Hasnain was called up for the camp, but due to his commitments in the Caribbean Premier League he will not be joining.