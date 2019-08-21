PMYAP plans to develop positive image of country’s youth abroad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) has planned to take innovative steps to develop a positive image of Pakistani youth abroad.

For this purpose, it has started active collaboration with international youth forums like Commonwealth Youth Council and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Youth Council, an official of PMYAP said on Wednesday.

He said that Commonwealth has decided to extend its cooperation to PMYP in fields of education, health, employment and social engagements through different agreements.

He said it would help to create vast opportunities for Pakistani youth in diverse sectors.

He said that empowerment initiatives like common framework will be established between Commonwealth and PMYAP.