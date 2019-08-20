Freedom wins over tyranny: Zardari

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said that humanity was being tarnished in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK).

He said that there were many talks about the success of Modi and how it would be favorable for Pakistan.

In a statement released by Media Office Islamabad, President Zardari said that we cannot hope for peace from Modi who caused chaos in the Indian city Gujarat.

He said that India cannot keep Kashmir hostage for long by spreading terror and repression as the voices of freedom being raised are a lot stronger. He said that the people of Kashmir need our support at this time.

He concluded by saying that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri brethren will pay off and that freedom always win over tyranny.