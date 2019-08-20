Ways to save energy in the heat

Despite the high electricity levels consumed in summer, here are some tips to help reduce your bills.

Keep your curtains closed

Instead of keeping the air conditioner on when you are not at home, you can close your curtains during the day to reduce the amount of heat coming through your windows.

Switch off your heater

You don’t always need a heater in summer to warm your water, so why not switch it off to help lower your electricity bills?

Use energy-efficient bulbs

Bulbs that use heat to generate light, such as halogens, consume 90 percent of the energy, so switch to energy-efficient bulbs.

Adjust your AC

Keeping your air conditioner on automatic will regulate your room temperature so that it will only power up when the room gets warmer.

Skip the dryer

Instead of consuming more electricity to dry your laundry, hang your clothes outside and let the warm weather do the work.

Clean your air filter