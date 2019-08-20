India involved in ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris: Khawaja Saad Rafique

A Lahore Accountability Court resumed hearing on Paragon Housing scandal case against Khawaja Salman and Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday (today).

The Anti-graft body claimed that Paragon Housing Society is illegal because no NOC had been granted for the society.

Khawaja Saad, Salman and Nadeem Zia are accused of obtaining financial benefits by embezzling funds of Paragon City.

NAB has alleged the suspects of selling society’s 800 marla land of Rs4 billion.