2 civilians martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces

Two Pakistani civilians were martyred on Sunday when Indian Army engaged in unprovoked firing on the Line of Control (LoC), the military’s media wing said. In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the Indian Army targeted civil population with mortars and anti-tank guided missiles in Hot Spring Sector along the LoC.

According to the ISPR, “Two elderly innocent civilians Lal Muhamamd S/O of Muhamamd Din, age 75 years, and Hassan Din S/O Lal Din, age 61 years, residents of Village Nagrai, embraced shahdat.” In its retaliatory fire, the Pakistan Army reportedly killed two Indian Army soldiers and injured many others. “Reportedly 2 Indian army soldiers killed and many injured as Pakistan Army engaged posts from where fire was directed,” the ISPR’s statement added.

Meanwhile India’s Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned to the Foreign Office on Monday to lodge a protest against ceasefire violations.

Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal handed over a dossier to Ahluwalia and condemned the continuous violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Dr Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate the incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He stressed that India should permit UNMOGIP (United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

The Foreign Office in a statement mentioned that Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working Boundary continuously targeted civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons.