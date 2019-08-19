LCCI joins hands with KNA to become Kashmir volunteers

All office bearers of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and its members on Monday became volunteers of Kashmir Human Rights Volunteers Movement which is being run by Kashmir National Alliance (KNA), a body for Kashmir’s liberation led by former minister Mohammad Ali Durrani and Mishaal Malik, wife of JKLF leader Yaseen Malik.

Those who became Kashmir’s volunteers included LCCI acting president Khwaja Shahzad Nasir, former presidents Shahid Hasan Sheikh and Anjum Nisar, prominent mebers like Khaleeq Ashrafi, Sheikh Adnan, Khalid Hussain and Babar Mehmood, who filled up membership forms at a function. Later, the leaderships of LCCI and KNA also staged a large demonstration outside the LCCI building and raise slogans against Indian atrocities on unarmed civilians.

Addressing the function, Mohammad Ali Durrani said the seven decades long Kashmir’s liberation movement has now entered a critical phase where it is neither a political issue nor a matter of personal or party interests, but a personal matter for every Pakistani citizen who has to play due role in it. “It was time when entire Pakistan should become ‘Kashmir Volunteer’ to raise voice against the worst genocide, torture and violations of human rights to move the world opinion,” he said.

Durrani said Modi has waged a war against the whole humanity, and “I see entire Pakistani nation not only standing by their valiant armed forces but also join Kashmir Human Rights Volunteers Movement and marching towards LoC to free Kashmir.” He said it would be the biggest march of civilians in the history of the world for the cause of protecting Human Rights of oppressed Kashmiri Muslimms.

Mishaal Malik said entire Kashmir had been an open air jailhouse for the last three weeks and entire population was on the verge of death due to starvation, thirst, absence of medical treatment and pellet guns of Indian occupant army. She said “entire valley was under siege, cut off from the world and cordoned off by nine hundred thousand strong Indian troops cutting off all communications including phones, internet, TV, Radio and newspapers.”

She warned that it was a crucial phase in Kashmir freedom movement which could not succeed unless entire Pakistani nation played due role in whatever capacity every citizen had. She said for seven decades kashmiris had been shedding their blood without much success since the world at large remained un-interested to protect their lives, dignity and human rights. She said every Pakistani’s heart beat with those of kashmiris and they feel their pain and anguish like one nation. “Kashmir needs traders and businessmen community of Pakistan to come forward, become volunteers of Human rights movement to play an effective role in highlighting the blood shed and genocide of kashmiri Muslims,” she said.

LCCI acting president Khwaja Shahzad Nasir said the heart of every Paksitani has been an abode of Kashmir. He assured that entire LCCI would play due role for Kashmir’s liberation with KNA. He said entire businessmen community was united on Kashmir issue. Shahid Hasan Sheikh said struggle for Kashmir’s liberation actually serve the vital cause of Pakistan’s survival. Anjum Nisar said LCCI was standing by KNA in its struggle for moving world conscience against human rights violation of Kashmiri citizens, and would go to every city and town for this cause.

Noted educationist Mrs Hamida Tariq said “we need to go door to door for bringing Pakistani nation out of the roads for the casue of Kashmir.” Noted industrialist Zafar Mehmood and others also spoke on the occasion.