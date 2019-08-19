Buzdar reviews precautionary measures for possible floods

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday reviewed precautionary measures for the possible floods due to discharge of more than 666,666 cusecs of water by India in Sutlej River.

In a high-level meeting in Lahore, rescue and relief operation in case of flood situation on both banks of the river have been discussed.

The meeting was briefed that India had released water in Sutlej River without any prior intimation and around one hundred thousand cusecs of floodwater is likely to pass through the Ganda Singhwala Headworks today (Tuesday). It was informed that eighty-one relief camps have already been established in flood prone areas.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure timely evacuation of people from the affected areas. He said that people should be shifted to safer places and directed to provide all essential items in the relief camps and there should not be shortage of any item.

Ban no plastic bags

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar said that the approval to ban plastic bags in the province would be accorded in the next cabinet meeting.

He stated this during Plant for Pakistan campaign in Lahore. “Like Islamabad, the Punjab government has also decided to ban plastic bags in the province.”

The imposition of the ban will be approved in the next cabinet meeting, he told the gathering.

The minister further said the Punjab government was committed to making Pakistan ‘green’, and a large-scale plantation will take place in the province. A good sum of money has been allocated for this purpose, he added.

It is pertinent to mention that single-use plastic bags have been banned in Islamabad from August 14.

The ban on the use of polythene bags in the federal capital entails a permanent halt of its manufacturing, trading and sale. The Ministry of Climate Change has introduced alternate cotton bags in the place of plastic bags.

The Sindh government has also announced plans to make the province a plastic bag-free by October 2019.