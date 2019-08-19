UIT students celebrate the spirit of independence through wall painting drive

The students and faculty of Usman Institute of Technology (UIT), one of the country’s top technology institutions, got together to celebrate the spirit of independence through a wall painting drive in Karachi.

Hundreds of UIT students converged on different street spots in Karachi to beautify the city’s walls and paint messages of love, peace, patriotism and civic sense in a commendable effort undertaken in collaboration of the District Municipal Corporation East.

In addition to powerful messages, the wall paintings displayed creations inspired by Pakistan’s culture, landscapes and personalities in accordance with the occasion of the 72nd Independence Day. The drive also aimed at undoing the practice of illegal wall chalking that the city’s streets have suffered for countless years, robbing it of its real beauty and spreading visual pollution.