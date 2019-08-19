Minor boy beaten to death by mob in Karachi

KARACHI: An alleged teenage thief was beaten to death by angry people in the Bahadurabad area on Saturday, police said.

Following the incident, a heavy contingent of Rangers and police reached the scene. According to police officials, the incident took place at the Kokan Society in Bahadurabad within the limits of the Ferozabad police station.

Area SHO Aurangzeb Khattak said that two suspects entered a home in Kokan Society apparently to commit a theft.

One of them escaped while inmates got hold of the other suspect. The bungalow owners and others who gathered there subjected him to severe beating before the arrival of police who took him into custody. The boy was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead. The officer said that the victim was aged around 16 or 17 years.

Late on Saturday evening the deceased was identified as Rehan son of Zohair, resident of Khudadad Colony. Two owners of the house have been arrested on charges of killing the teenage suspect.

“At present, the police are conducting their proceedings and the case would be registered against the held suspects as per law,” said SHO Khattak.

Pictures of the minor boy’s dead body showed visible signs of torture.

Meanwhile, Rehan’s father told reporters that his son worked as a butcher during Eid-ul-Azha. He said Rehan told him he was going to collect money for his work but never returned home.

The boy was shifted to Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police surgeon Dr Qarar Ahmed Abbasi said that the teenager’s body was brought to the JPMC at around 3:30pm.

His post-mortem examination was carried out and the cause of death was declared as head injury “due to torture by a hard and blunt object”.

There were “multiple torture marks on the body,” added Dr Abbasi.

Police officials said that the incident took place when two men riding a motorcycle opened fire at the victims when they offered resistance to a robbing bid.

Police have arrested the owner of the bungalow, Daniyal, and his friend, Zubair, in connection with the murder. They added that they were carrying further investigations to further probe the incident.