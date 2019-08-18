World must consider security of India’s nuclear arsenal: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday urged the world to seriously consider the safety and security of India’s nuclear arsenal which is in the control of the fascist, racist Hindu supremacist Narendra Modi’s government.

“This is an issue that impacts not just the region but the world,” the prime minister said in a series of tweets. He said the Hindu supremacist Modi’s government poses a threat to Pakistan as well as to the minorities in India and in fact to the very fabric of Nehru and Gandhi’s India.

He said India was captured, as Germany had been captured by Nazis, by a fascist, racist Hindu supremacist ideology and leadership. “This threatened nine million Kashmiris under siege in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for over two weeks which should have sent alarm bells ringing across the world with the UN Observers being sent there,” he wrote on his Twitter handle. “To understand the link between Nazi ideology & the ethnic cleansing & genocide ideology of RSS-BJP Founding Fathers just Google,” he added.

The prime minister said four million Indian Muslims already face detention camps and cancellation of citizenship. “The world must take note as this genie is out of the bottle & the doctrine of hate & genocide, with RSS goons on the rampage, will spread unless the international community acts now to stop it,” he stressed.

The prime minister’s statement comes two days after Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared that while New Delhi had stuck to its commitment of ‘no first use’ policy regarding nuclear weapons, the future policy will depend upon the situation. According to analysts, this statement by India introduced a level of ambiguity in New Delhi’s core national security doctrine.

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi responded to Singh’s remarks in a statement issued by the Foreign Office, saying that the comments are ‘reflective of the predicament that India finds itself in, after its illegal and unilateral actions imperiling peace and security in the region and beyond’. “Equally condemnable is the completely indefensible lockdown of the entire population in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, that has gone on for two weeks, and continues to deepen the dire humanitarian tragedy as reported by the international human rights organisations and the international media,” the statement said. “The world community, including the United Nations Security Council, have taken cognizance of this utterly untenable situation,” the foreign minister said in the statement. “As for the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, Pakistan’s position is based on UN Charter principles and international law and remains unchanged,” he explained. “The Jammu & Kashmir dispute is to be decided on the basis of the UN Security Council resolutions and in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” he reiterated. Also on Sunday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan urged both the print and electronic media to collectively project the national narrative on the Kashmir issue for countering Indian propaganda.

Addressing the one-year performance ceremony of the PTI government here at the Prime Minister Secretariat, Dr Firdous said raising the voice for the oppressed people of Indian-held Kashmir ((IHK) is the government’s priority and the same is expected from the newspapers and news channels. “Indian media has launched a negative propaganda campaign against Pakistan while projecting the fascist Narendra Modi as a national hero,” she said. The Pakistani media must unitedly counter the fake Indian narrative and highlight the Kashmir cause, she added.

Pakistan’s use of social media, smart diplomatic initiatives and protest gatherings from government and civil society to highlight Kashmir conflict amid recent events of Indian aggression has launched a successful quest to negate Indian propaganda on the issue. Kashmir issue, being the longest conflict in South Asia, has recently gained well-deserved global recognition with Pakistan’s victory on diplomatic front as a special meeting of the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) was called on Kashmir along with successful protest gatherings outside every Indian embassy across the world, including London and Brussels.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held a consultative meeting on Friday to discuss Kashmir issue as Pakistan urged the world body to implement its own resolutions on the 70-year-old dispute. The meeting had been called by China on Pakistan’s request to discuss the prevailing situation in the occupied valley.