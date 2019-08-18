PTI put Pakistan on the right track in last one year: Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the PTI government in its first year introduced wide-ranging reforms, improved performance of ministries, made institutions profitable and took far-reaching steps to financially help vulnerable sections of the society.

Speaking at a special ceremony to launch one-year performance report of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, she said the Ministry of Housing took steps to provide low-cost housing to the people. Visa regime was relaxed for 175 countries to promote tourism in Pakistan, she said, adding that the government initiated ‘Ehsaas’ programme to provide financial support to low-income segments of the society.

The Ministry of Energy, she said, considerably reduced the circular debt. The Pakistan Post and the National Highway Authority (NHA) were made profitable, she added.

Dr Firdous said in Naya Pakistan, contrary to past practice, interests of the public were protected and not of the rulers. The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) undertook reforms to increase revenue and broaden the tax base, she mentioned, adding that the government worked with dedication and sincerity and put Pakistan on the right track.

The special assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan himself is closely monitoring the reforms programme. On his instructions, reforms have been introduced in every ministry and department. She said the one-year journey of the government was for the stability of Pakistan. She said Imran Khan as a ‘soldier of Quaid-e-Azam’ is striving to protect the interests of the people and transform Pakistan into a welfare state on the model of Riasat-e-Madina, to ensure rule of law, equality, opportunities for all, merit and a corruption-free society. She assured that the next year will be for the country’s development.

Dr Firdous said the whole occupied Kashmir has been locked down by India and there is severe shortage of food, medicines and milk for children. India is suppressing the voice of Kashmiris by unleashing state terrorism in the held valley. “We dedicate this day to the oppressed people of Kashmir,” she added.

The special assistant said the government believes in complete freedom of media, which is ears and eyes of the people who come to know about the state agenda through it. The government has always welcomed positive criticism from the media and protected its rights, she added.

She said the government will continue to inform the public about its steps for reforms and their welfare through the media. She said steps are taken to make Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) a credible and financially viable institution. Radio Pakistan will also be made a vibrant organisation, she added.

She insisted that Prime Minister Imran Khan has not tried to curb the media at any level or at any forum. “He did not communicate that the media be maligned through any personal action,” she said.

She said that the attendees of the event have been given a folder regarding the reform agenda for various ministries in the government. She said that the government has decided that for the next week, one ministry will be answerable before the media daily.