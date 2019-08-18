Six killed in Upper Dir blast

At least six people were killed and multiple others injured on Sunday when a remote-controlled bomb went off near a passenger bus in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Upper Dir district.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Mian Naseeb Jan, the bomb was installed in a car. Police said a double cabin bus was targeted in which four passengers died on the spot while two others breathed their last when they were shifted to a local hospital.

The 17 injured included three police officials as well. The bodies, as well as the wounded people, were shifted to a local hospital while security forces cordoned off the area. An emergency was declared at the DHQ Hospital. Authorities said the identification process of the victims was underway.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai confirmed that six people were killed in the blast. He claimed the incident was based on an old enmity, saying the feud over Haji Moutabir Khan’s property had been going on for some time and both parties have launched numerous attacks on each other in the past.

“The victims have an old enmity with another family who fled the area and reportedly joined Taliban,” the DPO confirmed, adding that the two families target each other whenever they get a chance.