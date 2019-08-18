NAB prepares supplementary reference against Zardari, Talpur

The National Accountability Bureau has prepared a supplementary reference against Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the money laundering case, a private TV channel reported on Sunday.

The supplementary reference will be filed in the light of new evidence found by the anti-corruption watchdog against the PPP leadership, according to the report. The statements of Zardari and Talpur besides important documentary evidence have been made part of the reference.

The former president and his sister were taken into custody by the accountability watchdog last month. The accountability court has sent Asif Ali Zardari to Adiala jail on judicial remand till August 19 in the fake bank accounts case.