Government believes in complete freedom of press: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said the government believes in complete freedom of press.

Addressing a press conference on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s first year in power, Awan said the government believes in the right to freedom of expression and speech.

“The government in a period of one year has corrected the course through strong foundations, hard work and honesty, Awan said.

She added, the prime minister achieved historic electoral success after a political struggle of 22 years and his vision is to transform Pakistan on the principles of State of Medina with characteristics of merit, justice, rule of law, social welfare and austerity.

“Under this vision, reforms are being introduced in all government ministries and institutions and the prime minister is personally supervising the reforms agenda of the government,” Awan shared.

She said noticeable improvements have been made in postal services, NHA, railways and many other government departments.

“The government in its first year introduced wide-ranging reforms, improved performance of ministries, made institutions profitable and took far-reaching steps to financially help vulnerable sections of society,” she added.

“The Housing Ministry had taken steps to provide low cost housing to the people,” she said. “Visa regime was relaxed for 175 countries to promote tourism in the country and the government initiated the Ehsaas programme to provide financial support to low income sections of the society.”

Awan further said, the energy ministry considerably reduced the circular debt. “Pakistan Post and National Highway Authority (NHA) were made profitable. In naya Pakistan, interests of the public were protected and not of the rulers.”

“The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) undertook reforms to increase revenue and broaden the tax base,” she said, adding, the government worked with dedication and sincerity and put Pakistan on the right track with its policies.

Awan added, reforms have been brought to PTV and it is becoming a profitable institution now. “Links between Associated Press of Pakistan are being increased with international news agencies so that it projects a positive image of Pakistan abroad.”

Speaking about Kashmir, Awan said India was suppressing the voice of the Kashmiris by unleashing state terrorism in the occupied valley. “This day was dedicated to the oppressed Kashmiris.”

She also reaffirmed the government’s firm resolve to continue fighting the case of the Kashmiri people on all forums.

“Kashmir issue is the top agenda of the present government. PM Imran and the Pakistani nation stand besides Kashmiri people to fight malicious and nefarious designs of the Indian government.”