England lose McConnochie to muscle strain as Watson comes in on right wing

England have been forced to make a late change for their World Cup warm-up game against Wales in Cardiff after Ruaridh McConnochie dropped out through injury.

The Bath back has suffered a “minor muscle strain” and will be replaced on the right wing by club-mate Anthony Watson, England announced on their official Twitter account. It is the second time in the space of six days that injury has prevented the 27-year-old from making his England debut.

McConnochie was due to play in the opening fixture of England’s build-up to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan last weekend. But he missed the 33-19 victory against Wales at Twickenham with a hip problem.

The winger is a sevens specialist who won a silver medal with Great Britain at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Bath team-mate Watson made his comeback from a serious Achilles injury in last weekend’s win.