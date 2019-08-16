Top brass meets today to devise future plan of action on Kashmir

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday said a meeting has been called for Saturday (today) to discuss the issue of and situation in Indian-held Kashmir after the United Nations Security Council concluded its discussions at a special meeting. Speaking to media here in the federal capital, Qureshi said various Pakistani institutions will be part of the meeting and a future plan of action in light of the historical progress and success at the UNSC will be set, a private TV channel reported. Qureshi said there was information that India was trying to not let the UNSC meeting take place, however New Delhi has stood completely ‘unmasked’. “The Kashmir issue was discussed at the Security Council for the first time after over five decades,” the minister said, adding that he wished to express his gratitude to the members of the UNSC, who, he said, were not swayed by India’s efforts and continued their meeting as scheduled.

Qureshi commented on how India kept the issue of occupied Kashmir hidden from the world and that the UNSC called a meeting 72 hours after Pakistan made its request. According to him, the UN’s military observers and political affairs representatives were also called to the meeting on Kashmir, wherein a clear and detailed discussed was held. India’s case, Qureshi said, was based on two points, one of which is New Delhi’s stance that occupied Kashmir is an internal issue and that was why the matter should not be taken to the UNSC. The foreign minister said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres maintained that the issue of Kashmir can only be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions. “It’s clear now that the world is observing the situation in the occupied valley,” he said, adding that the global fraternity believed that there were truths to be revealed. In the meeting, the human rights violations in the Himalayan region were also discussed, he said, adding that the UNSC’s move proved that the issue is not an internal matter of India. The foreign minister also spoke of how ground realities in the occupied valley will be ascertained after the curfew is lifted and communication resumed. “We have to stand strong with the Kashmiri people until the end. People expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris world over [and] international media unmasked India’s true face,” he said. “No Kashmiri supports India’s stance,” he stressed, adding, “India should observe the situation after removing the curfew and resuming communication in the conflicted region.” Qureshi also noted that Pakistan will continue its diplomatic, moral and political support for the Kashmiri people. “A message has been sent to the world that the Kashmiri people are not alone,” he said. “A peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue is need of the time,” he said, noting, however, that the Indian defence minister’s statement is totally irresponsible.