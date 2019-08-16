Clashes erupt as thousands of protesters rally in IHK

Hundreds of protesters in Indian-held Kashmir clashed with police on Friday who responded with tear gas rounds and pellet-firing shotguns.

The clashes broke out after several thousand people rallied in the main city of Srinagar, where a security lockdown entered its 12th straight day after New Delhi stripped Kashmir of its autonomy.

The protesters rallied inside the Srinagar locality of Soura that has witnessed regular protests since India announced its surprise move on August 5. Police attempted to disperse hundreds of protesters who tried to march down the main road. Protesters hurled stones and used shop hoardings and tin sheets as improvised shields, as police shot dozens of rounds into the crowd.

A drone kept vigil over the area as thousands of men and women gathered inside a popular shrine. “We are trying to breach the siege and march to the city centre but police is using force to stop us,” one protester said, adding that three people were injured on Thursday in clashes with police officers and reservists.

Sporadic clashes were also reported in other parts of the Kashmir Valley, the main hotbed of resistance to Indian occupation for decades, where communications have been cut off for nearly two weeks.

Major towns and cities in the restive valley remained under curfew, with government forces allowing people to move only on special passes.

Government forces erected steep barricades and used concertina wires to block roads. No big gatherings were allowed in the valley and most mosques were shut for the second consecutive Friday.

“We want what is ours. We are not begging for anything but demand [that] India should respect its promises,” another protester said. “We will not sit back until we achieve complete independence from India,” he added.

The protesters marched inside the lanes, carrying black flags – signifying grief – and placards with slogans including ‘Go India, go back’.

In some parts of the city, posters appeared calling for protests and asking preachers in mosques to talk about the current situation in Kashmir Valley. “People must try to occupy the streets defying curfew,” one poster read.

The lockdown of the Kashmir Valley, home to nearly seven million people, has drawn widespread criticism and on Friday, India’s Supreme Court heard a petition from a newspaper editor seeking to restore communication links so journalists can work.

Anuradha Bhasin, executive editor of the Kashmir Times, told reporters outside the court she was unable to reach her staff because phone lines, both cellular and landlines, and the internet was down.

Government lawyer Tushar Mehta told the court security forces were reviewing the situation and planned to lift the curbs over the ‘next few days’. Indian channel NDTV, citing unnamed sources, said schools will likely open on Monday. Hundreds of political leaders and activists remain under detention, some of them in prisons outside Jammu and Kashmir.

At least 52 politicians, most of them belonging to the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party regional parties, are currently detained at a hotel on the banks of Srinagar’s Dal lake.