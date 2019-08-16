Modi skips Pak mention, congratulates Afghanistan on 100th year of freedom

NEW DELHI: Days after Parliament voted to void Article 370 by removing Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped any mention of Pakistan but pointedly referred to Afghanistan, offering advance congratulations for soon completing its 100th year of freedom.

The reference, just as the absence of any mention of Pakistan, can be expected to annoy the Pakistani establishment. The Pakistani leadership on Wednesday devoted its own Independence Day speeches to Kashmir, without much mention of the Pakistan nation, and promised to get even with India.