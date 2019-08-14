Pakistan observes ‘Black Day’ today

The independence day of India will be observed as a ‘Black Day’ across Pakistan and on both sides of the Line of Control today (Thursday).

The ‘Black Day’ is being observed in protest against the Indian unilateral action to change the status of Indian-held Kashmir.

Black flags will be hoisted on rooftops and vehicles across Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir to symbolise rejection for Indian nefarious designs. Meanwhile, national flags fill be flown half-mast on government buildings in protest. Protest rallies will also be taken out in all small and major cities of the country, and seminars will be organised to highlight the plight of oppressed Kashmiris who are being subjected to unprecedented persecution over the last 11 days.

Tens of thousands of troop reinforcements have been deployed to the main city of Srinagar and other towns and villages, turning the picturesque city into a deserted warren of barbed wire and barricades. The lockdown, however, has not completely prevented protests. According to residents, around 8,000 people took part in a demonstration after Friday prayers, with Indian security forces firing tear gas and pellet-firing shotguns to break up the rally.

On Tuesday, the Indian government confirmed for the first time that clashes took place, blaming them on “miscreants” and saying its forces reacted with “restraint”.