Thousands attend flag-lowering ceremony at Wagah

An impressive flag-lowering ceremony was held at Wagah border in Lahore to mark Independence Day. People from all walks of life visited the Wagah border to attend the ceremony and express love and patriotism with their motherland. The air echoed with the slogans of “Allahu Akbar” “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Jevay Jevay Pakistan”. Most of the people were dressed in green and white clothes in accordance with the celebrations. They were also carrying national flags of Pakistan and Kashmir. The 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ to express full support to Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for the right to self-determination. Commemorative ceremonies were also held across the country to mark the day. The day began with special prayers in mosques across the country for peace, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan and the Muslim world.