Independence Day being celebrated today as Kashmir Solidarity Day

The 72nd anniversary of Independence Day will be celebrated today as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express full support to Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

Protest rallies will be taken out in all small and major cities of the country and seminars are being organised to highlight the plight of oppressed people in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK).

The government has decided to celebrate the Independence Day to express solidarity with people of IHK and the entire nation in unified voice has reiterated moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren.

Meanwhile, brisk preparations to celebrate the Independence Day with traditional enthusiasm and zeal were underway across the country.

People were seen purchasing buntings, national flags, Kashmir flags, banners, badges and pictures of national heroes who struggled tirelessly to achieve a common goal for Muslims of South Asia.

The government of Pakistan also revealed a special logo for the Independence Day to express solidarity with the people of IHK. The logo unveiled is based on “Kashmir banega Pakistan” theme.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Muzaffarabad today (Wednesday) where he will address Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to express solidarity with Kashmiris.