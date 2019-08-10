No nation can progress without passion to sacrifice: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the passion to sacrifice is inevitable for any nation’s development, as it enables a person to remain steadfast and brave enough against any ordeal or tough circumstances.

The prime minister, in his message to the nation on the occasion of Eidul Azha, greeted the countrymen on the holy festival, which, he said, reminded the Muslims of the unprecedented obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and submission by Hazrat Ismail (AS) to the will of Allah Almighty.

The great example of sacrifice set by the two great personalities was loved and acknowledged by the Almighty to the extent that He made it obligatory for the Muslims to practice it throughout their lives, he added. The Prime minister said the sacrifice was not just a practice of slaughtering an animal rather it meant to devote one’s own desires for the greater causes. The nations with such characteristics could achieve real progress and prosperity, he added.

Imran Khan said amid the prevailing social and economic situation in the country, it was need of the hour for the citizens to extend their all-out cooperation to the steps taken by the government for national economic development. Such a public support was inevitable for the government to steer the country out of economic crisis, which had been making the masses to bear consequent inflation, he added. He said everyone would have to play their role to fulfill the desire of putting the country on track of economic development and prosperity. The prime minister wished and prayed for the nation to be blessed with the numerous such festivities and enable it to practice in accordance with the true spirit of the sacrifice.

President’s message

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi while congratulating the whole Muslim Ummah on the Eidul Azha, stressed upon understanding the hidden significance of selflessness and sacrifices associated with the auspicious Islamic occasion.

The president, in his message on the Eidul Azha being observed across the country on Monday, said there had always been the need to highlight the sublime desire of sacrifice, but in the present day, its importance had increased manifold.

He stressed that the Muslims had to rise above the personal and factional interests. The achievement of the highest human objectives through sacrifices had been the crux of Islamic teachings and the basic part of the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him), he added.

The president noted that the universal Islamic teachings also possessed solution to the present day’s issues being confronted by the country.

He called upon the countrymen to play their role in the national development by promoting the highest qualities of brotherhood, tolerance, equality and patience.

President Alvi said the day reminded the Muslims about the huge sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), who had presented his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) for sacrifice on the direction of Allah Almighty. This act was highly acknowledged to such an extent that it was given a status of religious ritual among the Muslims every year.

He said the day would always serve as beacon of light for the world and gave a message to the Muslims that they should be ready to offer their precious things even their sibling for seeking the favour and delight of Almighty Allah. The president also prayed for the understanding of the real purpose of this huge religious occasion by fully reaping its blessings.