Three more electrocuted as heavy rain lashes parts of Karachi

At least three people were electrocuted on Saturday as heavy rain with thunder lashed Karachi.

Downpour was reported in Defence, Clifton, Model Colony, Shahrah-e-Faisal, II Chundrigar, Malir Cantt, Landhi, Gulshan, Johar and adjoining areas.

Rain-related deaths occurred in Korangi, Soldier Bazar and Manghopir areas.

Power outages hit Liaquatabad Sea One Area, North Nazimabad, Tariq bin Zayd Society, North Karachi, New Karachi, Shadman Town, Surjani, Phelwan Goth, Safoora Goth, Defence, Scheme 33 and other areas.

The Met Office in its weather warning for Sindh had said that a well-marked monsoon low-pressure had formed over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas which is likely to move westwards and reach Indian Gujrat region, causing rain in most of the parts of Sindh.

Heavy rain may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta and Hyderabad divisions while flash flooding in Kalat, Sibbi, Zhob, Naseerabad divisions, the office warned.

It said that intermittent spell would continue for the next 36 to 42 hours.

Rain or wind-thunderstorms may also occur at scattered places in Larkana and Sukkur divisions.

All authorities concerned have been advised to remain alert and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

At least 17 people died in the monsoon spell that hit Karachi late last month, with most of the victims losing their lives to electrocution. Families of the victims staged a protest on Friday outside the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry, praying to the court to provide justice.

Rains badly affected the sewerage and electricity infrastructure, submerging some areas under water while leaving others in darkness. Due to the accumulation of rainwater, commuters faced difficulties on major thoroughfares of Karachi. Traffic was also disrupted due to sewage overflowing in Korangi Industrial Area. Amid the torrential downpour, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a flood alert for Karachi and several areas of interior Sindh. As per the advisory, there is a medium-level chance of flooding at the Guddu Barrage and a low-level chance at Kotri and Sukkur Barrages.