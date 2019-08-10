Transporters block Pak-Afghan highway over nonpayment of dues

The local transporters suspended Pak-Afghan highway at Charwazgai point of Landi Kotal on Saturday against nonpaying of their fares by the election commission, Khyber. Dozens of flying coaches and pickup drivers while chanting in favor of their demands gathered at Charwazgai area blocked the Pak-Afghan road for all kind of movement. Speaking on the occasion their leaders including Arif Afridi, Muqthader Shah and others said that the district election commission had hired services of 78 flying coaches and 15 pickup vehicles on Rs.28000 per vehicle for provision of official transport facilities during provincial election on 20th of July.