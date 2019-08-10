Saeed Ghani reviews situation during rain

Sindh Minister for Information & Archives and Labor Saeed Ghani has said that on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah all the members of the cabinet visited various parts of Karachi assigned to them during rain and ensured the proper and instant drainage of the rain water.

The Minister said this while talking to the media during his visit to various parts of the metropolis in district East and Korangi. Saeed Ghani said that owing to untiring and vigorous efforts and constant supervision of the Cabinet Ministers the rain water had been drained instantly after rain. The Minister said that the Ministers were constantly reviewing the situation as it was developing after rain. He said that it would be ensured that the people of Karachi did not suffer as every Sindh government Minister was present on the road to ensure instant drainage of rain water and cleanliness of the city.

Saeed Ghani said the Ministers would also be visiting the parts of city assigned to them late night to get firsthand information about the problems of the people so that the relief could be provided to them as per directives of the CM. The Information Minister said that the funds had already been released prior to these rains for the cleanliness of drains. During his visit, Saeed Ghani issued directives for the drainage of rainwater from Gizri, Dehli Colony, PNT Colony, Sadar and surrounding areas. The Minister said that on the directives of Chief Minister Sindh , every cabinet member as well as the staff of the Municipal departments was active. Every component of the Sindh government would remain in estate of readiness until the rain lasted, he added.

The Minister also said that the wasted material and offals of the sacrificial animals would be dumped off timely. He requested the people to use grounds or open spaces instead of roads or streets for the sacrifices of their animals. Saeed Ghani on the occasion appreciated of district administration of East for ensuring instant drainage of rain water and cleanliness of their respective areas. He directed them and the administration of district Korangi to keep on working with same vigour to ensure that the people of the city did not suffer due to rain.