Deceased police officer given funeral salute with rusty rifles

Rusty and old weapons are given to local police, which was exposed when their five out of six rifles failed to fire during a funeral salute at village Shikari Shaikh.

These weapons were brought to give salute to ASI Ghulam Sarwar Shaikh who died last night in a road accident while on security duty at Bhutto House, Naundero. He was resident of village Shikari Shaikh.

After offering his funeral prayers at his native village, when cops opened fire to salute the deceased they were ashamed that five out the six rifles they brought with them from Police Lines did not budge and one rifle gave just two shots. Hence the deceased officer was given a 2-shots with one rifle salute instead of traditional six-shot salute from six rifles.

DSP Yousuf Brohi, SHO Ali Hasan Mugheri, relatives of the deceased and villagers attended the funeral prayers.