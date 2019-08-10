Qatar releases 53 Pakistani prisoners

DOHA: As many as 53 Pakistani prisoners were released on Saturday from the central prison of Doha, the capital of Qatar, where a ceremony to release prisoners was held.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan during his brief stopover in Qatar requested Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to release the Pakistani prisoners. It is pertinent to mention that PM Imran had also requested Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for the release of Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabian jails. He expressed that more than two thousand Pakistanis were jailed owing to minor crimes.

Later hundreds of Pakistani prisoners were released and returned to their country. On arrival at Lahore airport, Pakistani citizens performed Sajda and praised the Prime Minister for putting up their issue to the Saudi prince.