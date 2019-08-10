‘Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater, TV and other facilities in prison’

Lahore: The Punjab government has responded to the letter it received from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif about the facilities being provided to Nawaz Sharif in jail.

Shehbaz Sharif had sent the letter to Chief Secretary Punjab which he forwarded to the Home Ministry for action.

In a letter written by Shehbaz to the Punjab Chief Secretary Punjab, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly demanded an explanation about the facilities provided to Nawaz. The letter was then forwarded to the Home Minister.

According to sources, the provincial government in its response said Nawaz continues to have the facility of an air conditioner and other on the recommendation of the medical board. He is being provided with heater, television, table, chair and other exercise equipment is also provided.

An Accountability Court convicted Sharif and sentenced him to seven years in prison in Al Azizia case in December last year.

He is serving the jail sentence in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.