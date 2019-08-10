Hamza Shehbaz’s physical remand extended by 11 days

An accountability court on Saturday extended Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz’s physical remand till August 21.

The opposition leader is accused in the Ramzan Sugar Mills corruption case and possessing assets beyond known means of income.

During today’s hearing, Hamza told the court that the corruption charges against him are baseless. “If I have done corruption then the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should present evidence in court. NAB along with the court should prove the corruption in front of the public,” Hamza said.

The court then approved the accountability watchdog’s request to extend the physical remand of the PML-N leader and ordered Hamza to be presented on August 21.

On June 11, NAB had arrested Hamza after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected his interim bail in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases.

NAB claims to have found that Hamza’s declared assets in 2003 were worth less than Rs20 million, which increased by almost 2,000% to over Rs410 million after his father became the chief minister.