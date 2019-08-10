The lesson of determination and a hope for better days can be best acquired from the 70 years long struggle of Kashmiri people. Despite huge India’s atrocities there, each citizen and political parties have successfully maintained their pride by showing their resilience against India. The recent move by India to revoke Article 370 of the constitution is a proof of India’s frustration and its inability to suppress the freedom fighters there. Being unable to win over people’s heart and their support, the Indian Prime Minister is now using coercive means to nudge Kashmiris to submit to India. It is a noteworthy that New Delhi’s illegal move of annexation and abrogation of autonomous status to occupied territory has caused huge outrage not only among international community but within India as well. Opposition and influential political figures in India called this belligerent move of Modi as “darkest chapter” in Indian democracy. The similar hue and cry is also observed throughout Kashmir as Mehbooba Mufti while condemning the illegal occupation said that:

“They (India) just want to occupy our land and want to make this Muslim-majority state like any other state and reduce us to a minority and dis-empower us totally”

Moreover the international community including United Nations showed huge reservations and warned India of devastated consequences. The report concluded by UN commissioner for HRs (OHCHR) also substantiate occurrence of vigorous Human Rights violation in occupied Kashmir and brutalities against civilians. Pakistan also has decided to severe diplomatic ties with New Delhi and announced the suspension of bilateral trade amid the illicit annexation.

Keeping in view the above consequences which India is facing after this belligerent move, it is no wrong to say that New Delhi has cut off its own nose to spite its face. In the aftermath of unilateral revocation of Article 370 and 35-A by home minister Amit Shah, there was a huge uproar in the Indian Parliament. Number of journalists and think tanks in India lambasted over the fascist Modi government and held it responsible for causing political mayhem and social disorder in the country. Citing the hostile public opinion on Kashmir bifurcation, the Indian media called on the government to preserve the autonomous status of the Kashmir to allay the citizen’s worries.

Other than social and political turmoil, India has also faced a huge setback on its foreign policy front. For many decades, India has maneuvered to promote its soft image worldwide as a way to win diplomatic support and secure more allies. Now after this Indian move, the whole international community is questioning the India’s ability to preserve global peace and secure human rights worldwide. As explained earlier, not only did Pakistan but the whole world including US, China and Great Britain defy the illegal annexation and warned “punitive measures” which may affect India’s economic ties with these countries.

In a nutshell, India’s desire to win the war in Kashmir has done more harm than good to the country. It has further articulate and aggravate the Kashmiris freedom fighters who is now chanting against Modi’s administration and seeking assistance from Muslim Brotherhood to purge the valley from the bellicose Indian troops.

This writer has done her masters in International Relations from NDU Islamabad and is currently working as a freelance writer.