‘Pakistan won’t budge from its principled stand on Kashmir’

The federal cabinet on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment that it would not budge from its principled stand on Kashmir and won’t show any flexibility on its position and national interests.

Briefing the media on the meeting, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the cabinet had endorsed measures being taken by the government on Kashmir in the wake of steps taken by India to change the status of territory.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who chaired the meeting, took the cabinet into confidence on regional situation emerging after revocation of special status of Kashmir by India.

The prime minister directed the cabinet members to proactively use the social media so as to expose atrocities by Indian forces in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) and also India’s open violation of international laws. The prime minister also directed them to make all-out efforts to expose negative intentions of India, she said.

She said the statements of prime minister about peace in the region had been appreciated worldwide.

She said focal groups had been formed on Kashmir in context of parliamentary resolution that would work under their mandate and give concrete recommendations to the government.

The adviser said that the federal cabinet also decided to increase the number of members of the committee formed to prepare recommendations in view of the recent Indian act regarding Kashmir. In this regard, she said the opposition parties would be invited to become part of the committee. Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq would also be invited, she added.She said the president and prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) governor would also be included in the committee.

The cabinet appreciated the statement of UN secretary-general on Kashmir in which he expressed concern over the situation and recalled that under Simla Agreement the final status of Jammu and Kashmir was to be settled by peaceful means, in accordance with Charter of the United Nations. The cabinet paid tribute to vision and wisdom of the prime minister and expressed full confidence in him, she said.

Firdous said welfare,security and defence of the country were priority of the incumbent government. Referring to other decisions of the cabinet, she said a briefing was given by Frontier Works Organisation regarding clean Karachi initiative. “So far Rs 55.5 million have been spent under that initiative of the federal government to clean Lyari and nullahs,” she added.

She said 10 initiatives were put before the cabinet under the Ehsaas Programme.

The prime minister told the cabinet that Pakistan was rich in resources, capital and talent and challenges were due to inequitable distribution of resources, she said. “The Ehsaas initiative would help reduce unemployment, besides provision of quality food and employment to marginalised segments of the society. Under the programme, women would be given preference in order to empower them,” she added.

The cabinet also approved a langar programme to provide free meals to destitute and poor people in major cities of the country. Firdous said 155 offices of Pakistan Baitul Maal and tehsil offices, while more than 385 offices of Benazir Income Support Programme across the country would work collectively to provide that service.

She said the cabinet also accorded approval to the restructuring of the Pakistan Cricket Board in order to promote regional cricket and groom new talent. It also gave approval to decisions of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) taken in its last meeting. The adviser said that the cabinet approved measures to facilitate construction of high-rise buildings in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Multan.

The prime minster directed the Civil Aviation Division to give its suggestions in order to facilitate construction of high-rise buildings and to attract foreign investment in the housing sector.

The cabinet also directed the relevant authorities to make adequate arrangements for coping with the flood situation in various parts of the country during current rainy season.

It also accorded approval to the charter bill of University of Engineering and Emerging Technology, she said, and added that the cabinet approved a mechanism for provision of gas facility under the gas development schemes.

The cabinet re-endorsed the current charge of managing director of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation.

To a question, the adviser said that the cabinet also approved to suspend trade ties with India. To another question about Shehbaz Sharif’s statement about the arrest of Maryam Nawaz, she questioned the personal relations of the Sharif brothers with India and its businessmen.