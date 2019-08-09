Response to any Indian misadventure to be stronger than that of February 27: ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday said Pakistan’s response will be even stronger than that of February 27 should there be an attempt by the Indian army to undertake any misadventure. “Should there be an attempt by Indian Army to undertake any misadventure, Pakistan’s response shall be even stronger than that of February 27, 2019,” the military spokesperson asserted in a post on Twitter. “Thousands of Indian troops have failed to suppress just struggle of brave Kashmiris for decades. Current surge won’t succeed either,” he added.

The ISPR chief dismissed a statement made by the Indian Chinar corps commander – in which he accused Pakistan of being involved in disrupting the peace in Kashmir Valley – as ‘usual blatant lies’.

Maj Gen Ghafoor termed the Indian general’s statement “an attempt to carve out casus belli for a misadventure to divert world attention from precarious situation & atrocities in [Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir] IOJ&K.” “Usual blatant lies. An attempt to carve out causes belli for a misadventure to divert world attention from precarious situation & atrocities in IOJ&K. While IOJ&K faces media blackout, AJ&K is open to foreign media & UNMOGIP to visit place of their own choosing. Can you do same?” he tweeted.

‘Casus belli’ is a Latin expression meaning ‘an act or event that provokes or is used to justify war’.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said Pakistan did not want war, however, if India imposed, then it will give a befitting response. In a meeting with senior journalists, the prime minister had said Pakistan would take the issue of Indian violence against Kashmiris to the United Nations, adding that the international community would be apprised of the Indian tactics, such as ethnic cleansing and plans to change the demography of the occupied valley.