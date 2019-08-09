PM discusses Kashmir crisis with Bahrain’s king

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday telephoned the King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa and took him into confidence on the Kashmir crisis.

The prime minister apprised the Bahraini king of India’s move to annex the occupied territory in violation of the UN resolutions. Strongly opposing the steps India has taken of late vis-à-vis the Indian-held Kashmir (IHK), Imran reiterated that New Delhi has consistently been breaching the UN resolutions. He said IHK had been accepted as a disputed territory globally, and urged world powers to take note of this irresponsible attitude on the part of India and play their role to maintain peace in the region. The Bahraini king, expressing concern over the recent developments, said his government had continuously been monitoring the Kashmir situation. He called for dialogue to settle the Kashmir dispute.

Earlier, Imran Khan, while calling India’s move to end special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir a ‘historic blunder’, had said it would give a new impetus to the indigenous freedom struggle.

He said the whole world was waiting to see what happens to oppressed Kashmiris in IHK when curfew was lifted. He asked the international community to play its part in addressing the situation and help avert the ‘genocide of the Kashmiris’. “What should be obvious is the int(ernational) community will be witnessing the genocide of the Kashmiris in IOK. Question is: Will we watch another appeasement of fascism, this time in the garb of BJP government, or will the int community have the moral courage to stop this from happening?,” the prime minister posted on his Twitter handle.