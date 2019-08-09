International boxer Haroon Iqbal meets UMT president

UMT President Ibrahim Hasan Murad met Haroon Iqbal “Harry” Khan, a Pakistani-British professional boxer and Commonwealth Games bronze medalist at his office here at UMT.

Haroon Iqbal is the younger brother of former WBA and IBF World Light Welterweight Champion Amir Khan. President UMT Mr Ibrahim Hasan Murad welcomed him and showed his interest to promote Boxing in Pakistan. For the promotion of sport, UMT will organize International Boxing event in UMT in the end of this year where players from across the world will participate and this event would be with the collaboration of Amir Khan Foundation. Mr Khan offered UMT boxing players for professional training and his full support for the betterment of Boxing in Pakistan. UMT President Ibrahim Hasan Murad also presented souvenir to Haroon Iqbal.