Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa met Afghan envoy Shakirullah Atif Mishal on Friday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army’s media cell said that the army chief met with Afghan envoy Atif Mishal at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. The ISPR said that in the meeting, the COAS and Atif Mishal discussed the Afghan peace process.