Pakistan should review decision on bilateral ties: India

India on Friday hoped Pakistan will reconsider its steps ‘unilaterally taken’ on bilateral relations, India Today reported.

“Action taken by Pakistan is unilateral, have not consulted us. Whether it is Samjhauta Express, trade relationship has been done without consulting us. We have urged them to reconsider these decisions,” Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told a weekly media briefing.

Pakistan Friday halted the last train service running to India after suspending Samjhauta Express a day earlier, amid rising tension between the neighbours over New Delhi’s decision to revoke the special status of Indian-held Kashmir (IHK).

Reacting to Pakistan’s decision, Kumar said, “If Pakistan decides to internationalise the matter, then we will have to take countermeasures.”

Commenting on communication blockade in the occupied valley, Kumar claimed that the precautionary measures have been taken to prevent disruption of law and order in the region. He said Kashmir was calm and the inconvenience expressed by its people was temporary. “Just outside Srinagar, things have really come back to normal,” he said. “People are going about their business, vehicles are plying normally. If we are confident of maintaining the law and order, I think those restrictions will be relaxed, I’m quite sure,” he added.